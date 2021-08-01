UPDATE: Police search for shooters of Zydeco legend Chris Ardoin and 14-year-old at bike festival

UPDATE: The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives are searching for the shooters in an incident Friday night at the Louisiana Mud Fest in Colfax, La.

According to detectives, initial reports indicate that multiple people were shooting into a crowd.

Two people were shot and have moderate injuries, one of the victims is a 14 year old child, the other as reported by family is Zydeco legend Chris Ardoin.

Ardoin’s group was the headliner act.

Following the shooting, detectives say there were thousands of people at the event and many of them immediately began trying to leave with hundreds of vehicles trying to leave at once.

On scene, detectives say two people were arrested after jumping onto the running boards of a vehicle that was trying to leave.

If you have any information about the people responsible for the shootings, please call 318-627-3261 or the information can be submitted anonymously to grantso.org/tipsubmit

COLFAX, LA. (KLFY) Words of love, support and prayers from the community are pouring in following a social media post that famed Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin is at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

The reported incident happened Friday during a concert in Colfax, Louisiana.

Official confirmation on the shooting from Colfax law enforcement is pending.

The public, however, is responding to a social media statement on Ardoin’s Facebook Fan page.

The statement reads:

“Hello everyone this is Kerri, Chris’ wife. Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage. Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy. The bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs. We are currently in the hospital. Please keep him in your prayers and will update you all later!!! Thanks”

KLFY News 10 will provide an update as information becomes available.