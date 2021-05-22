Shooting in Frederick with one man injured and suspect on the loose

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One man is injured after a shooting that happened this afternoon at the 7000 blocks of Bradshaw Ct.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 Block of Bradshaw Ct. for shots fired. One man was shot and is being treated.

Deputies are looking for a black male suspect in his mid-twenties wearing a red sweatshirt, blue gym shorts, and white high tops. He’s approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build and crew haircut.

Todd Wivell with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, says they’re looking for the suspect.

“We are currently searching for one black male suspect in his mid-20s,” said Wivell. “And we think he may be driving a 2010 to 2017 blue Nissan Sentra. We ask if anyone knows this suspect or sees this suspect or sees this vehicle to please call us.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has seen the suspect or the car with tinted windows to call 301-600-1046.

