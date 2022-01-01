One injured after road rage shooting

BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — One person was injured after an alleged road rage shooting incident from this morning Saturday morning, according to the Bowie Police Department (BPD).

According to the official BPD Twitter, one man suffered injuries from a shooting in the 1500 block of Excelsior Drive, with some witnesses saying they heard gunshots.

The Bowie Police Dept is investigating a confirmed shooting incident which took place this morning, January 1, 2022, in the 1500 Blk of Excelsior Dr. Video footage captured the incident, partially shown here. Should you have info on this incident, contact us at 240-544-5700. pic.twitter.com/NKHbdkglwN — Bowie Police Department (@BowiePDNews) January 1, 2022

Police are looking for a male, ages 20-25 years old, light complexion possibly of Hispanic or African American descent 5’6” – 5’8”, around 140 lbs., navy blue hoodie, jeans, tan work boots. And a white Ford-type pickup truck with a white cap on the bed.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Bowie Police Department at 240-544-5700.