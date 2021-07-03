One dead, one injured in shooting at Silver Spring apartment complex

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in Silver Spring that killed one man and injured another.

MPD responded to the Enclave Apartments on the 11,000 block of Oak Leaf Drive on Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

They found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside of the apartment building and both were transported to local hospitals.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead and there is no update on the current status of the second victim.

There are no suspects currently in custody and anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call Montgomery County Police.

Information can be reported to the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or by submitting a tip online or via the P3 Tips app.