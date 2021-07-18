Metro Police are looking for vehicle-related to shooting outside Nats Park

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are looking to the public’s help identifying a car relating to the shooting outside the Washington Nationals Baseball Park Saturday night.

At 9:30 p.m., members of the First District heard gunshots. They found an adult female unconscious, breathing, suffering from a gunshot. She was transported to a local hospital nearby with non-threatening-injuries. Later, officials were made aware that two adult males were checking into a local area hospital with gunshot wounds.

The suspect at large is believed to have driven a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side with dark tinted windows. Officers believed that the vehicle has temporary Virginia tags along with a missing hubcap. The vehicle was spotted by nearby surveillance:

There is currently a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction. Those who have additional knowledge about the happenings should take no action but call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip to 50411.