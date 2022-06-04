HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Late Friday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) got a call to the 16900 block of Longfellow Ct. in Hagerstown. The caller dialed 911 and then hung up the phone; just before hanging up, the 911 call center heard “a female was heard stating a male was threatening her, and then the phone line disconnected,” according to the news release.

Once police got to the location of the call, they knocked on the front door and got no answer. They then tried the side door and could hear 42-year-old Gerald Wayne Koogle yelling inside. Police tried to get Koogle to the door, but he refused.

Koogle then shot thru the window at police several times. From being just a few feet away, police ran for cover, and none were injured. After the shots were fired, a female left the home and was taken to safety by police.

Two other people in the house were safely removed through negotiating, and Koogle later surrendered to police without more incident. However, it was found that Koogle’s shots hit and entered a neighboring home, where a resident was inside; the resident was unharmed.

Police issued a search and seizure warrant for Koogle’s home as part of the investigation. According to the news release, “they retrieved 23 expended shot casings inside the bedroom from which the suspect fired at the deputies.” The spent shells located in the bedroom belonged to a .300AAC Blackout rifle. Inside a safe in the home, deputies also found a short-barreled AR-15 semi-automatic weapon with a live round in the rifle’s chamber, and there was one more live round in the magazine that was still loaded in the gun. Upon its recovery, the rifle’s safety selector was also set to “fire”. The home also included a number of other firearms and ammunition.

Koogle is being held at the Washington County Detention Center with bond. He is charged with three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle, and other related offenses.