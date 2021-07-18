Man dead after shooting in Prince George’s County

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County near Brooks Drive and Pennsylavian Avenue / Maryland State Highway 4.

At 9:55, officers responded to the 2300-block of Brooks Drive. Upon arrival to the apartment, they found an unresponsive adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives are looking to the public for help solving this case. Those with information should call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories