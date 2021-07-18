Man dead after shooting in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County near Brooks Drive and Pennsylavian Avenue / Maryland State Highway 4.

At 9:55, officers responded to the 2300-block of Brooks Drive. Upon arrival to the apartment, they found an unresponsive adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives are looking to the public for help solving this case. Those with information should call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.