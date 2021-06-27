Fredericksburg police make arrest in connection to a Saturday night shooting death

Fredericksburg, Va. police notified the public of the arrest in connection to a Saturday night shooting. Click on icon to see the press release on their Facebook page.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Early Sunday morning, Fredericksburg police arrested a suspect in a Saturday night shooting case on Wellington Lakes Drive.

On Saturday at 10:30, the Fredericksburg E-911 center received a call about a shooting in the area of the 100-block of Wellington Lakes Drive. Officers found the male victim, Chinonso Ibe, 39, of Staffard County, with a gunshot wound. Ibe was transported to a local area hospital. At the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Early Sunday morning, police arrested Jacquin Davis, 45, of Fredericksburg in connection to the shooting death of Ibe. Davis is being charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police have the suspect in custody at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.