Drivers switch seats during Hagerstown car chase

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Dec. 26, at around 9:26 p.m., a Deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a car on the 500 block of W. Franklin Street. The car did not stop and police said a chase started.

Three men were in the car as it drove down W. Franklin Street. While being chased police said, that a handgun was thrown out of the car when they found the gun it was loaded.

During the car chase police said they saw the driver and the passenger change seats. The car stopped on its own, and at around 10 p.m. the three men were arrested.

The first driver was Isiah Jakim Clark, 18, of Hagerstown, MD. He was charged with a weapons violation, and fleeing and eluding. The second driver was Jason Allen Davis, 28, of Hagerstown, MD. He has been charged with a weapons violation, fleeing and eluding, driving while intoxicated, and several other traffic-related crimes.

The third man was Marcus Joseph White, 19, of Columbia, MD. He was charged with a weapons violation.