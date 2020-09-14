68-year-old man expected to recover after shooting in Hagerstown home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 68-year-old man is expected to recover after he was shot multiple times inside a home early Monday morning.
The Hagerstown Police Department says officers were called to East Avenue just before 5 a.m. for a report of a home invasion and shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been shot. He was brought to Meritus Medical Center and is expected to recover. He has not yet been identified.
Police say there were multiple people inside the house when the shooting happened. Detectives say they think the suspects are known to the people who live in the house, but no details about arrests have been released.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact detectives at (301) 790-3700 ext. 253.
