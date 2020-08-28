16-year-old suspect arrested in White Oak double shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) — An arrest has been made in connection with the double shooting in the White Oak area Thursday afternoon.

16-year-old Justice Elliott of Silver Spring was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and firearm-related offenses.

Detectives determined Elliot was holding a handgun when he approached a 20-year-old on Stewart Lane and demanded cash. The victim then fled and entered the passenger seat of a car driven by their family member. Elliott allegedly then shot at the vehicle, striking both victims and fled.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Public Information Officer Rebecca Innocenti said Elliot and the 20-year-old knew each other.

“The victim was able to provide enough information about this individual,” Innocenti said. “Detectives were able to, through investigation, identify him, locate him at his residence, and then took him into custody.”

Elliott was arrested that afternoon and transported to the central processing unit.

Innocenti said a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was located in bushes near a path used by the suspect to flee the area.