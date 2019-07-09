Crews work to repair Potomac sinkhole

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Crews worked overnight to restore access to a Potomac neighborhood after floodwaters washed away the road, resulting in a sinkhole.

Belfast Road is the only way in or out of the neighborhood, so over 70 families had limited access to their homes while crews worked to fix the roadway, according to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

Crews have discussed details of the damage with residents, MCDOT said. They are also replacing a large pipe that crumbled under the road during the flood. To do that, MCDOT said they need to remove trees from the surrounding area.

“We have a large mulch pile, we’re going to use the mulch to make a temporary workstation, so locals can get in and out. After we get the trees down, we’re going to do the pipework, after that, we’re going to start building walls,” said Charles Pack, an inspector and crew leader for MCDOT.

Crews hope to have the road fully restored and open by Saturday. Until then, residents should expect construction and delays in the area.