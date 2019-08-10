Crews work to repair Bethesda sinkhole

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM)– Crews are working to repair another sinkhole in Montgomery County. Workers say this one was caused by a water main break yesterday afternoon.

Courtesy: @KENATWORK

This is at the intersection of Wilmett Road and Ewing Drive in Bethesda’s Wyngate neighborhood.

Crews say it’s a well-traveled intersection. The water main was fixed late Friday and road repair crews have moved in to smooth everything over.

It’s not the first sinkhole in Montgomery County this summer.

“We just got done dealing with another sinkhole the other day, over on East-West Highway, I guess it’s the season for that. I think we should be wrapping up some time around 7, 8 o’clock Saturday night, something like that,” said traffic manager James Ricks.



The crew hopes traffic can resume as normal late Saturday.