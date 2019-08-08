Crash in Frederick injures three

Frederick County police say that alcohol and speed contributed to the accident

Courtesy: Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were injured in an early morning car crash Thursday.

Police say that a single car crashed into a drainage culvert around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Elmer Derr Rd. and Elmer Rd.

Courtesy: Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

The vehicle then burst into flames, sending at least one person flying from the car. The driver, Ryan Tydings, 26, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two passengers, Jessica Crum, 23, and Zander Hortsman, 19, were taken to Shock Trauma and are both in critical, but stable condition.

Frederick County police say that alcohol and speed contributed to the accident and that charges are pending.

