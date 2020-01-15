Craigslist meeting turned into armed robbery, suspect arrested

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police have finally arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred earlier in January.

19-year-old Reco Fabin Jr. is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Fabin agreed to meet a 25-year-old man to buy a cell phone off Craigslist near Truffle Oak Plaza in Woodbridge. Fabin allegedly brandished a firearm during the meeting, stole the cell phone and fled the scene.

Fabin is now being held without bond.