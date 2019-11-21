"History is here right in your back door, it's our job to preserve it."

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM)– Thanks to a $5,000 grant, Jefferson County’s Coyle Cemetery is being restored one stone at a time.

The Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation granted the cemetery funds to finish its stone wall rehabilitation. The Coyle Cemetery holds 30 graves from an early 19th century family, including a Civil War veteran Confederate Sergeant Joseph Coyle. Three more graves have been determined to be burial sites for slaves of the Coyle family as well.

“A-lot of the Coyles still live in Jefferson County and especially with all the development going on, it’s really easy for some of these pretty seemingly mundane things to go by the wayside.” said Preservation Specialist McKenzie Hitchcock. “It’s a great way to remember the local history and just how rich everything is around here just at our backdoor.”

The commission is currently mapping out future plans to showcase the cemetery’s history.