Cowboy monkey rodeo not returning to Nymeo Field

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Frederick Keys officials released a statement on Wednesday saying that the cowboy monkey rodeo will not be returning.

“The Frederick Keys are committed to affordable, fun, family entertainment,” said Keys General Manager Dave Ziedelis. “Every year we reevaluate our different promotions and theme nights to make the fan experience enjoyable for all ages. Going forward, we will continue to explore entertainment options that appeal to all different ages and demographics.”

In the release, the Keys said they “pride themselves on being sensitive to the community and making each game as inclusive and fun as possible. ”

Members with PETA have protested the event in recent years.