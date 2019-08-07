Breaking News
Khalid planning benefit concert for the ‘city of the 915’

Cowboy monkey rodeo not returning to Nymeo Field

News
Posted: / Updated:

Image from Frederick Keys YouTube video

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Frederick Keys officials released a statement on Wednesday saying that the cowboy monkey rodeo will not be returning.

“The Frederick Keys are committed to affordable, fun, family entertainment,” said Keys General Manager Dave Ziedelis. “Every year we reevaluate our different promotions and theme nights to make the fan experience enjoyable for all ages. Going forward, we will continue to explore entertainment options that appeal to all different ages and demographics.”

In the release, the Keys said they “pride themselves on being sensitive to the community and making each game as inclusive and fun as possible. ”

Members with PETA have protested the event in recent years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories