Covid infection rates in West Virginia ebb somewhat, but remain a concern to public health officials

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — We’re turning the page on the calendar, but when it comes to Covid infection rates in West Virginia, how quickly can we turn the page?

Eastern panhandle health professionals are tracking the spread of Covid. 31 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are “red” for Covid infection, most of those counties in southern West Virginia. At his media briefing to start the week, Gov. Jim Justice did little to hide his exasperation.

“I don’t how many times I have to say it, but 5,763 deaths in West Virginia?” Justice asked. “It’d be easy to let these people just become a number but please, God above, don’t let that happen.”

And eastern panhandle health officials are proactive about preventive measures.

“The governor is, I mean especially after he contracted Covid, he’s become more adamant about the vaccination and masking,” said David Hall, CEO-Administrator for the Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department, “but he does feel that it’s everyone’s personal choice whether or not they want to wear one.”

But Hall says prevention best starts with taking personal responsibility.

“We are, you know, along with the governor, stating that people should get vaccinated if they can,” said Hall.

Advise the governor readily passes along, as well.

“You know,” said Justice, “we can’t save your life or at least significantly increase your percentage of making it through this thing.”

Starting the week, West Virginia reported more than 15,000 active COVID-19 cases. More than a thousand Covid-related hospitalizations began the week in West Virginia. About 20 percent of those patients were being treated in the ICU. More than a hundred are on ventilators.