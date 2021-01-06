COVID concerns limit proceedings of Martinsburg zoning board, planning commission

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The COVID health crisis has placed some limits on Martinsburg city government.

Scheduled hearings of the city’s planning commission have had to be postponed for a second time. An ordinance is being considered to broaden the definition of what may qualify for a “light industrial” designation. It’s a way to make the city more friendly to small business. Meanwhile, as a safety precaution, city hall has been closed. For at least one resident, that has posed challenges for her to be sure she still has running water. Not being able to pay her bill in person, she was told she could pay online.

“I’m not paying a $4.94 cent fee to pay my water bill. That’s not fair to me. You know you don’t want to open so we can pay our bills but yet you want to charge a fee? You want us to pay it online? Remove the fee,” said Martinsburg resident Bernice Hendley.

After all that confusion, it was brought to Ms. Hendley’s attention that there is a convenient drop box at city hall where she could pay her water bill, without the fee.