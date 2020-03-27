COVID-19 in WV: Gov. Jim Justice gives state update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give a daily update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

As of yesterday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released a new report Thursday evening showing 76 confirmations of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are four individuals from Berkeley County, four from Harrison County, five from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 15 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, two from Marion County, three from Marshall County, one from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 24 from Monongalia County, one from Ohio County, one from Preston County, two from Putnam County, two from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, and two from Wood County.

Yesterday, Gov. Justice also announced the requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated water has been waived for West Virginia residents through Friday, April 24, however, participants must practice safe social distancing while fishing. All fishing regulations remain in effect for both residents and non-residents, including bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas, and fly-fishing-only areas.