COVID-19 cases in Virginia are rising again statewide

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — New numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show that COVID-19 numbers are rising again statewide, with a small percentage of those cases stemming out of Northern Virginia.

The new information shows that Virginia reported over 1,000 new cases for the third consecutive day in a row on Saturday. This is the first time since May 28-30 that the state has had three consecutive days of over 1,000 cases reported. The state’s seven- day average went up to 962 cases.

A total of 276 of these cases are from the Northern Virginia region. The health department reported 18 new coronavirus-related deaths in NoVa on Saturday. Currently, Fairfax County holds the most fatalities, with 555 reported cases of death.

In total, Northern Virginia has had 43,246 cases and 1,100 deaths. Statewide, there have been a total of 119,747 cases and 2,569 deaths.