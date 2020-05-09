COVID-19 cases at Martinsburg VA hospital add to eastern panhandle anxiety

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Covid-19 anxiety has gripped West Virginia’s eastern panhandle.

As of Friday, the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs confirms four COVID-19 fatalities at its hospital in Martinsburg, with 21 active cases and two dozen patients in recovery.

U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs report on COVID-19 at the Martinsburg, WV facility on May 8, 2020.

Interstate 81 brings thousands of motorists through Berkeley County. And the eastern panhandle is wedged between Maryland and Virginia with a large number of daily commuters into the crowded Nation’s Capital. A lack of isolation, many feel, makes the region vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We have $1.25 billion from the federal government that’s actually sitting in a bank here in West Virginia that’s not being used at all,” said State Senator John Unger (D- Berkeley, Jefferson). “and the whole purpose of that money was sent here for COVID-19 response.”

And Unger, with his ear to the ground, is reaching out to constituents in the queue for testing, including at least one he knows through his church, hoping for a test administered through the VA. It is irresponsible, says Unger, for the state not to be more aggressive about COVID-19 testing and making personal protection equipment more widely available, especially since the federal government has delivered the funds to do so.

Unger also fears that if the federal dollars are not devoted to the COVID-19 response, West Virginia will have to forfeit those funds altogether.