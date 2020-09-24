COVID-19 Back in Business Conditional Microgrant is available for Frederick small businesses

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– The Federal CARES Act is funding the COVID-19 Back in Business Conditional Microgrant through the City of Frederick department of economic development.

To be eligible for the program, businesses must be a registered business entity in good standing with the state of maryland, must have a physical establishment within the City of Frederick, have no more than 25 full- time equivalent employees as of March 13, 2020, and show significant revenue loss due to covid-19 in the month of July 2020 as compared to last year (2019).

Awards will be made utilizing a random lottery-based system and are for businesses that have not previously received local assistance.

Applications will be taken through an online web portal through Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. For more information or to apply, visit the website or call (301) 600-6362.