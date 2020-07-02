Court hearing postponed for Martinsburg man charged with terrorizing city councilwoman

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The court hearing has been postponed for the Martinsburg man arrested this week for terrorist threats against a city councilwoman running for mayor.

Timmothy Warren Clarke is charged with trying to set a fire on the grounds of Councilwoman Harriet Johnson’s residence using her own campaign literature. But after Berkeley County Magistrate Darrell Shull appointed an attorney for Clarke, he reset the hearing for later this month.

Clarke will remain in the Eastern Regional Jail unless he can post his $20,000 bond. Clarke begged the court Thursday, through his live video connection behind bars, to “please get me out of here.” His father and sister were at Thursday’s hearing and conferred privately with Clarke’s court-appointed lawyer.

If convicted, Clarke faces up to three years in jail and a fine of up to $15,000.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM