County officials host Vision Zero town hall

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County officials and residents gathered at a Vision Zero town hall Sunday.

Members of the community gathered at Wheaton High School to share with county officials the concerns that they had in the community. They discussed the idea of increasing handicap accessibility and the lack of stop signs and road signals in areas that are heavily populated with children.

“So I’m really glad they had this meeting today it really brought people from all over the county and all of the representatives that can get things done. It’s just such a huge issue its so overwhelming to imagine there’s going to be a solution in my lifetime but you know I often hear people saying pedestrians are in the wrong or cars are in the wrong, but it really all comes down to like they were saying engineering,” said resident Kathleen Lorenzo.

So far, there have three pedestrian fatalities this year in Montgomery County.