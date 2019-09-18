County officials attribute decrease in opioid overdoses to awareness campaign

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is seeing a decrease in the number of reported opioid overdoses, and officials believe it is a result of the substance abuse awareness campaign, Washington Goes Purple.

During a Board of County Commissioners meeting, Washington County Sheriff, Douglas Mullendore, said the number of times law enforcement officers responded to opioid overdoses have decreased by 12.4% in 2019 compared to 2018. The number of reported fatal opioid overdoses have decreased by 24%.

“We’re looking at a generational issue,” said Earl Stoner of the Washington County Health Department, “We’re in it for the long haul. We’re seeing trends, we’re seeing good trends, but we’re really in it for the long haul.”

The Washington County Health Department and a community planning group are working towards a crisis center for people suffering from substance abuse.