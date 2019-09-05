County looks for compassionate volunteers

When a volunteer is on call they may be asked to meet a victim of trauma at the hospital.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County is looking for volunteers to work with victims of sexual assault and violence.

“When something like that happens, a lot of times, people are alone. Being a victim has no standard,” says Dr. Rafiah Prince of Montgomery County VASAP.

“VASAP” or the Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program is looking for those who can lend a listening ear and comfort someone after a crisis. Volunteers are trained by local police, hospitals, and therapists on how to be helpful in these situations.

“We had a victim, she who had to go with her child, and while she was having the exam, she was afraid no one would be there with the child. She had nowhere to take the child and the volunteer was able to sit with the child through that process,” said Dr. Prince.

The program has received stellar feedback from victims and community partners. Volunteers donated 8,900 hours of their time last year.

“We have lots of stories of, ‘I would have been alone, I was afraid, I didn’t know what would happen next and the volunteer was there to make me feel comfortable,'” Dr. Prince added.

Volunteers need to be compassionate Montgomery County residents and have access to reliable transportation. Those interested can contact the Montgomery County Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program at 240-777-1355 (non-crisis number).

In case of a crisis, VASAP has a 24-hour hotline, 240-777-4357.