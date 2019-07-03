County introduces bill to fund affordable housing

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council introduced a bill that would distribute funds into affordable housing projects.

Introduced by Council Member Jessica Fitzwater, the proposed bill will allocate 1.5 percent from the county recordation tax to the Housing Initiative Fund.

The proposed percentage amounts to roughly $520,000 annually. And, if passed, would fund the Department of Housing and Community Development in constructing around 75 multi-family apartments each year.

The public hearing for the bill will be held on July 23 at 7 p.m.