County hosts 7th annual Friendship Picnic

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM)- Montgomery County held it’s 7th annual Friendship Picnic in Wheaton Regional Park Sunday.

The Friendship Picnic is about more than fair weather and fun, it’s about strengthening and creating bonds in the community.

“It just really brings out everybody, you walk around you just see everybody from all over, it really warms the heart. It shows that we’re one county, one community,” said Craig Simon of the Committee Against Hate Violence.

The committee organized the event. The group works to prevent and respond to instances of hate violence in the community. It also works alongside local public safety agencies, some of which were at Sunday’s event.

“It’s nice for the community to get to know the officers that serve the community. It’s nice for them to see that we’re human too, that we like to socialize and meet the public, as well,” said Capt. Jeffrey Coe of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says events like these are important for educating the public.

“All of our interactions today help with preparedness, preventing the need for an emergency to happen,” said MCFRS Chief Scott Goldstein.

Dozens of organizations representing different faiths and ethnic groups were also at the picnic.