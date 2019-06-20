County hosts 44th annual picnic for foster families

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Montgomery County hosted dozens of foster parents and families for a 44th annual picnic at High Point Farm in Clarksburg, Maryland.

The outdoor event held games, a feast of a variety of foods, and an overall great atmosphere for those who are in foster care. Children and older individuals alike played freely with one another, and organizers say it was a chance for them to just feel relaxed.

One mother, Sujey Daniels, adopted her children with the intent of making sure they never felt less than family. “God had a… path and it was to do this,” she said, “To find these beautiful children.” Around this mother and the father, were four children all different in appearance but same at heart. “I love the fun activities,” said Maidson Daniels who was one of the kids. “Yeah, I really like it.”

The family said they have been coming to the picnic for years and love sharing the joy of it with others. Madison, one young girl, added she dreams of being an actress and wants a fulfilling life. Her mother and father have no doubt that is what she is getting.

The county states that families give foster care to over 400 children a month in the area.