County health officer cautions eastern panhandle residents on COVID-19 spread

The health officer for the eastern panhandle of West Virginia says social distancing and wearing a mask are important to lowering the RT quotient for the coronavirus.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia has now risen to number four in the U.S. for it’s RT quotient or value.

That is the rate at which the COVID-19 virus spreads. The jump has been dramatic in the Mountain State. And the latest data comes at a time when at least nine West Virginia counties cannot open their classrooms Tuesday because of the coronavirus. The health officer for the eastern panhandle counties says the reasons for these increases are the same we have to know about for months.

“If people are getting together in large groups,” says Dr. Terrence Reidy, health officer for Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties, “especially if it’s in an enclosed space where there’s no air movement, that increases risk. Also, the longer time you are with other people raises the risk. And then masking does make a difference.”

Only the Dakotas and the State of Iowa have a higher RT quotient than West Virginia.