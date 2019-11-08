County Executive Marc Elrich holds fiscal budget forum for 2021

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich held his annual budget forum Thursday evening at the Blackrock Center for the Arts in Germantown.

This forum provided an outlet to the residents of Montgomery County to address funding issues they might have and to get questions answered directly from county executives. They also went over the budget for the upcoming year and how to continue to bring more business into Montgomery county. Elrich will be announcing his recommended operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year March 16th of 2020.

“There are plenty of different opportunities for residents to express their opinions about the budget at a forum in person by mail email by phone. The important thing to know is the door is always open we want to hear your opinions,” said Rich Madaleno the management and budget director for Montgomery county.

The next forum will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m at the Eastern Montgomery Regional Services Center.