County Executive announces series of composting initiatives

County to accept food waste at transfer center in new pilot project

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland is rolling out a series of initiatives focused on increasing composting efforts.

County Executive Jan Gardner announced an executive order that, beginning on September 9th, the county waste transfer station will accept source-separated food waste at a reduced rate.

This is currently a one-year pilot program.

Gardner also announced a $65,000 grant that will go towards hiring part-time compost coaches for Frederick County Public Schools.

“One of the significant challenges in composting is if it gets contaminated, it’s not usable anymore, so we hope that these coaches can educate students because this is new to a lot of people and get them through to process so we have clean waste stream,” explained Paul Lebo with Frederick County Public Schools.

The county executive also announced the roll-out of composting bins for residents to purchase beginning spring of 2020.