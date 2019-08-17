County Council speaks out following rape arrest

Carlos Palacios-Amaya and Mauricio Barrera-Navidad were arrested and charged in the case.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County council is speaking out after two arrests were made in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

The council’s statement says, in part, that the council “will continue to keep her in our thoughts, but most important we will ensure that the victim and her family receive the assistance and necessary support to overcome this tragic event in their lives.”

Carlos Palacios-Amaya and Mauricio Barrera-Navidad were arrested and charged in the case. They’re scheduled for preliminary hearings in one week, on August 23.