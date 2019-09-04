County Council approves Livable Frederick Master Plan

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Since 2015, Frederick County has been working on a new master plan, and the county council took a final vote on Tuesday.

The 204-page Livable Frederick Master Plan document outlines a vision for the county area through the year 2040.

The document dives beyond the traditional land-use comprehensive plan required by local planning commissions, officials say, because it was built by the public.

“This was totally different. This was going to the public saying what do you want, what would you live to see, taking that back and trying to create a vision around those,” explained president of the Frederick County Council, M.C. Keegan-Ayer.

The county council approved the Livable Frederick Master Plan on Tuesday evening with a vote of 6-to-1.

Council Member At-Large, Phil Dacey voted against the document due to concerns about the local government’s reach.

“I think it’s setting the table to increase regulation. I think a lot of these aspects of the plans are a bit of an overreach,” Dacey explained.

County Executive Jan Gardner, who spearheaded the long-term plan, says the document does not include regulations but does lay out a vision to be discussed and planned out in the years to come.

“There are absolutely no regulations in the plan, none. All of the suggestions and initiatives came from people within the community and they will go through a community public process,” Gardner explained.

Livable Frederick outlines four main vision themes including community, health, economy and environment, as well as goals and action plans to create public policy.

County residents say one of their priorities is traffic.

“Work-life balance is really hard to keep up with when you’re on the train and in the car for four hours a day,” said resident Lindsey Anderson.

With the passage of the plan, the county government will begin honing in on specific corridor projects. One of the first in the line-up is the MD-85, MD-355 corridor.