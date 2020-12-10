Counter protests planned ahead of second “Stop the Steal” rally

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Local anti-fascist organizations are planning counter-protests as thousands of Trump supporters plan to converge in the District on the weekend of December 12.

Ahead of the weekend’s planned events, Shut Down DC, All Out DC and Black Lives Matter DC are calling community members to action. Counter protests dubbed “Defend DC” are planned at Black Lives Matter Plaza on both Friday, December 11 at night and Saturday, December 12 during the daytime and early evening hours.

Organizers said the purpose of the counter-protest is to ensure that the memorial wall at BLM Plaza remains intact, as well as to send a message to the groups rallying for Trump that they are not welcome in the District. Dylan Petrohilos with All Out DC said, “This isn’t just about the politics of it. It’s also about keeping our community safe, and when they show up with dozens, hundreds or thousands, we should always mobilize to have everybody out from our community to show them that their fascist politics are not welcome in Washington DC.”

Additionally, the groups are promoting a cold call campaign, in which they are asking community members to call local government officials, hotels, and restaurants to remind them of COVID-19 regulations in regards to large groups of people.

Next phase in our campaign to stop MAGA superspreaders on 12/12: call these hotels and tell them not to host white supremacists and people who spread #Covid. @CapitalHilton hosted a bunch of them last time but they weren’t the only ones. #DefendDC pic.twitter.com/tcnb6ikIVc — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) December 4, 2020

Petrohilos said people planning to come out should dress with layers to keep warm, bring snacks, and tell a family member where they will be. He said the number one priority should be safety.