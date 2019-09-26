Councilmember chats with local constituents

The main topics the chat focused on were pedestrian and biker safety, economic development and current projects.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson held a forum to discuss community issues Wednesday evening.

The councilmember represents District 1, which encompasses most of western Montgomery County, from Bethesda to Dickerson. Residents came out to express their opinions on local issues. The main topics the chat focused on were pedestrian and biker safety, economic development and current projects. Friedson went into detail about a new oversight bill.

“It would move the oversight function to the legislative branch, where I think it belongs. It would strengthen the Office of the Inspector General, to make sure every one of the county’s agencies is regularly reviewed for financial systems and risk,” he said.

The bill will be discussed on Thursday.