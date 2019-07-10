Council members introduce amendments to comprehensive plan

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council further discussed changes to their county comprehensive plan — also known as Liveable Frederick Master Plan.

The comprehensive plan for Frederick County was developed with the intent of setting guidelines for future development-related decisions. The plan has been undergoing a review process for more than three years.

On July 9, Council Member Kai Hagen introduced 20 amendments to the working plan. The list of amendments included categorizing climate change as a “crisis,” planning for the growth of Brunswick, Point of Rocks and Urbana, and better defining zoning rules when it comes to “natural areas.”

“The planning commission approved the draft — the current draft we’re working with recently — and now the county council now has a 90 day period to either amend it and approve it, or if we don’t change it, the planning commission’s version will become law as it was written,” said Hagen.

The council will vote on Hagen’s amendments on July 16, and Council Member Steve McKay will introduce his set of amendments on the 16th as well.