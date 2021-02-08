Could West Virginia Promise Scholarship be a casualty of eliminating state income tax?

Jefferson County Delegate John Doyle, a Democrat, opposes elimination of the state income tax and says the Promise Scholarship program could be eliminated if the income tax is taken off the books.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the West Virginia legislature returning this week to begin its new term, the corridors of the state capitol are abuzz about a proposal to eliminate the state income tax.

The new Republican super-majority says wiping out the income tax will attract more residents, as states like Texas, Nevada and Washington have by taking the income tax off their books.

But from where would that lost revenue be found? One idea is to phase out the Promise Scholarship for Mountain State high school students, awarded to graduates with a “B” or better average. Their in-state tuition is paid if they agree to stay in West Virginia for two years after earning their diploma.

Jefferson County Delegate John Doyle, who represents Shepherd University, said that just the mention of the idea is already stirring the pot.

“Already it’s devastating,” Doyle said. “The Higher Education Policy Commission has let us know that already applications for the Promise Scholarship are way down, and the reason is parents are saying ‘We hear you’re doing away with it.'”

The West Virginia legislature convenes its 2021 session on Wednesday.