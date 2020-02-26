Correctional officer charged with second-degree rape of inmate

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Correctional Officer at Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown is behind bars after being accused of allegedly forcing an inmate to perform oral sex on him.

40-year-old Stephen Harbin is being charged with second-degree rape, harassment, and extortion stemming from an inmate’s accusations in 2019.

According to court documents, Harbin is also being accused of allegedly coercing the inmate into getting a tattoo on his leg depicting a heart and a phallic symbol so the inmate would be transferred to another tier.

Harbin is being held on a $25,000 bond and was suspended from his job in early January.