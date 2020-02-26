Correctional officer charged with second-degree rape of inmate

News

Held on $25,000 bond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Correctional Officer at Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown is behind bars after being accused of allegedly forcing an inmate to perform oral sex on him.

40-year-old Stephen Harbin is being charged with second-degree rape, harassment, and extortion stemming from an inmate’s accusations in 2019.

According to court documents, Harbin is also being accused of allegedly coercing the inmate into getting a tattoo on his leg depicting a heart and a phallic symbol so the inmate would be transferred to another tier.

Harbin is being held on a $25,000 bond and was suspended from his job in early January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories