Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of the complex, Lees said during a press conference on Saturday. It is unknown how long he was there before he was discovered. Lees said he appeared to have fallen on the stairwell and removed some of his clothing.

With cold temperatures, Lees is asking people to use extreme caution when being outside, limit the amount of time that they are outside and please let people know what they are doing.

According to Lees, this is the second time this week that a person has died due to the extreme cold weather.