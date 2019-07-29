Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival

News

by: Erica Pieschke

Posted: / Updated:

GILROY (KRON) – The 13-year-old girl killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been identified, according to the Santa Clara County Coroners Office.

Keyla Salazar from San Jose was shot on Sunday while attending the festival.

She is one of three victims shot by the 19-year-old gunman.

Authorities continue to investigate what the motive was behind the shooting.

The owner of a local company who is in contact with Salazar’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help her family.

No other information has been released at this time.

    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    More Maryland
    More West Virginia
    More I-270
    More Virginia
    More Pennsylvania