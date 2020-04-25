Coronavirus restrictions postpone gender confirmation surgeries

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Hospitals and surgery centers across Maryland are canceling and postponing non-emergency medical procedures, which can affect some members of the transgender community seeking gender confirmation surgeries.

A GCS can be difficult to obtain due to financial barriers, insurance coverage, and lack of providers, but those factors are now greater challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So for a lot of us, we feel that issue of gatekeeping where we have to jump through so many hurdles, and do all these things right, and go through these obstacle courses just to get access to see doctors or therapists to get hormone treatment started, or to get our GCS surgeries going, or to get the legality of our names changed,” Asher Kennedy said. “All of that’s been ground to a halt.”

Not all transgender individuals undergo these procedures, but for some, it can help alleviate feelings of anxiety and depression caused by body dysphoria.

Executive Director and Founder at Trans Healthcare Maryland, Lee blinder, says transgender people not only have to face a pandemic but also face limitations to their treatments.

“All of these usual hierarchies are enhanced in the trans community,” Blinder said. “Because people are living also with trying to navigate systems that weren’t built for us.”

Blinder says their organization, among many others, are continuing to provide resources and information.

Those with postponed gender confirmations will likely face further delays as doctor’s offices continue to build up a backlog of services to provide when the pandemic is over.