Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to speak on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give a briefing on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020.

Last night, the governor issued an executive order removing Jackson, Kanawha and Ohio counties from the COVID-19 hotspot list. Eight counties – Cabell, Wayne, Wood, Marion, Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson and Monongalia – remain on the list.

As of 10:00 a.m., on May 4, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 53,239 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,206 positive cases, 52,033 negative tests, 611 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 includeBarbour (5), Berkeley (161), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (131), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (19), Mingo (2), Monongalia (106), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

