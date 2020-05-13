Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give updates on reopening at approximately 12 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the Mountain State at approximately 12 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Yesterday, Justice said the biggest step so far in reopening West Virginia’s economy will come a week from Thursday when limited indoor dining and outdoor campgrounds and facilities open back up. He said his staff is also in talks with shopping mall operators across the state, trying to develop guidelines and how they might re-open while keeping customers and workers safely distanced. The governor also wants non-contact youth sports such as baseball and softball, opening up by June 8, although that date may get pushed back.

As far as spending the $1.25 billion in federal aid the state has received, Justice says he is waiting for cities and counties to submit expense reports to his office for reimbursement with the federal dollars.

During yesterday’s press briefing, Justice also warned of a scam where someone posing as a health insurance worker is calling foster families in West Virginia asking for the social security numbers of foster children. Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health-Human Resources said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Aetna would never ask for a child’s social security number by an unsolicited phone call.

As of 10 a.m., May 13, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 66,680 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,398 positive cases, 65,282 negative tests, 813 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Barbour (7), Berkeley (197), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (5), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (20), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (91), Kanawha (189), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (25), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).