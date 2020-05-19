Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give 12:30 p.m press conference

News

Justice to speak at 12:30 p.m.

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give his daily press conference detailing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state plans to reopen the Mountain State.

The conference begins at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020.  Justice announced plans yesterday for bars, casinos, and malls to eventually reopen during the next few days.

As of 10 a.m, Tuesday WV DHHR says the state has received 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19:

  • 1,509 positive cases
  • 76,792 negative tests
  • 922 recoveries
  • 68 deaths

The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate remains at 1.93%.

Counties with confirmed cases include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (219), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

