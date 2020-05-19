Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give 12:30 p.m press conference

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give his daily press conference detailing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state plans to reopen the Mountain State.

The conference begins at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Justice announced plans yesterday for bars, casinos, and malls to eventually reopen during the next few days.

As of 10 a.m, Tuesday WV DHHR says the state has received 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19:

1,509 positive cases

76,792 negative tests

922 recoveries

68 deaths

The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate remains at 1.93%.

Counties with confirmed cases include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (219), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).