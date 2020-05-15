Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give 11:30 a.m. update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” and the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020.

Yesterday, Justice announced gyms and health clubs will be allowed to reopen Monday, May 18, and whitewater rafting and zip lining will be able to reopen Thursday, May 21. Guidelines for these activities are listed on the governor’s website.

In previous announcements, the governor has said outdoor guided fishing and rock climbing will be able to begin today.

As of 10 a.m. today, Friday, May 15, the WV DHHR says the state has received 70,936 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,441 positive cases, 69,495 negative tests, 870 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Counties with confirmed coronavirus cases include Barbour (7), Berkeley (202), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (11), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (97), Kanawha (202), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (95), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (45), Wyoming (1).