Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice schedules daily update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Yesterday Justice announced tanning services will be able to reopen Thursday, May 21. He said medical experts believe this time frame will be safe to get the proper guidelines in place to safely reopen these businesses, and he was surprised by the number of inquiries regarding the industry prior to his announcement.

Justice also recognized National Skilled Nursing Care Week in West Virginia, in honor of the more than 15,000 West Virginians who work in nursing homes across the state.

“These people are on the front lines, fighting this terrible epidemic,” Gov. Justice said. “This week is a time that you should recognize all of our nursing home residents as well and honor them and our nursing home workers for all that they’ve done.”

Justice declared the month of May as Foster Care Month in West Virginia, in honor of the more than 7,000 foster children across the state as well as the adults who have gone the extra mile to help provide quality lives for these children.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14, the WV DHHR says the state has received 68,713 laboratory results for COVID-19, with totals of 1,427 positive cases, 67,286 negative tests, 855 recoveries and 60 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (95), Kanawha (198), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).