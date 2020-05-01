Contested Harpers Ferry election to be heard by WV Supreme Court this month

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A razor thin margin in last year’s town council race is grounds for a hearing by the West Virginia Supreme Court later this month.

Discrepancies in the voter registration records at the polling place, with the town elections clerk and the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for the candidates are not necessarily consistent. The margin of votes separating the candidates is close enough to tip the balance. Harpers Ferry Mayor Wayne Bishop is weighing all the possible outcomes.

“We have a certified election, and the persons serving right now are legitimate members of our town council,” says the mayor. “But that very well could change”

Regardless of the court’s ruling, Mayor Bishop has his hands full with upgrading the town water system, rebuilding a railroad bridge and getting the National Park Service to allow access to the town’s precious historic sites which have been closed during the pandemic.