Containment Lab Community Advisory Committee to host public forum

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Containment Lab Community Advisory Committee (CLCAC) is a joint committee between the city of Frederick and the Frederick County government with the purpose of communicating information between the public and the USAMRIID containment labs in Fort Detrick.

“We advise the city and county governments about issues related to the high containment laboratories in Frederick,” Dr. Matt Sharkey, chairman of CLCAC.

On August 27, the committee met to discuss future actions in response to how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order to USAMRIID’s labs.

“Asking them to stop doing research on so-called select agents, which is a special category of the most dangerous viruses, bacteria, and toxins,” Dr. Sharkey.

Earlier in 2019, the committee organized a public forum between the community and Fort Detrick.

“About biosafety issues that they were having, including the failure of their sterilization plant which was part of the CDC’s reported problems for why they asked them to stop conducting select agent research this year,” Dr. Sharkey.

Following the CDC’s actions, the committee decided that another public forum is in order, not only for the community’s sake but also for government officials.

“If they have questions, they should get together with us and articulate what those questions are,” said Dr. J. Craig Reed, “and I could even understand if they didn’t know what questions specifically to ask, and that’s precisely the reason that we’re here — so that we can hone those questions, refine them.”